NCT 127 shine in white in 'Dreams Come True' track teaser video

NCT 127 have released their track teaser video for "Dreams Come True".



The track teaser below features an old-school concept as the NCT 127 snap their fingers against a shining white background. "Dreams Come True" is from NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' dropping on March 6 KST.





