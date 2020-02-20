7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

NCT 127 shine in white in 'Dreams Come True' track teaser video

NCT 127 have released their track teaser video for "Dreams Come True".

The track teaser below features an old-school concept as the NCT 127 snap their fingers against a shining white background. "Dreams Come True" is from NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' dropping on March 6 KST.

Check out NCT 127's "Not Alone" track video below, the track teaser video for "Love Song" here, "Elevator" here, "Mad Dog" here, "Pandora's Box" here, "Not Alone" hereand their track videos from yesterday here.

  1. NCT 127
  2. DREAMS COME TRUE
jpopkings-837 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Aww no one cares abt their comeback?? Whatever happen to the title "the next bts"😆😆😆😆😆😆

Share

