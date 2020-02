NCT 127 have dropped their track teaser video for "Mad Dog"!



In the video teaser, NCT 127 spit rhymes in the car and lead a dog pack. "Mad Dog" is from NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' dropping on March 6 KST.





Check out NCT 127's "Mad Dog" track video below, the track teaser video for "Love Song" here, "Elevator" here, and their track videos from yesterday here.