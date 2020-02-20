NCT 127 lean on each other in 'Love Song' track teaser video

NCT 127 have dropped their track teaser video for "Love Song"!



In the track teaser video, the NCT 127 members lean on each other as they sing the sweet, romantic track. "Love Song" is another track from NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' dropping on March 6 KST.



Check out NCT 127's "Love Song" track video below and their track videos from yesterday here.

