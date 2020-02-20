'Music Bank' responds to concerns about IZ*ONE's possible appearance

'Music Bank' responded to concerns about IZ*ONE's possible appearance.



After the 'Produce 48' and 'Produce' series vote-rigging controversy, IZ*ONE's comeback was in question until they recently returned with "Fiesta" and their album 'BLOOM*IZ'. However, some netizens are protesting the group promoting on music shows, even starting a formal petition on KBS's official viewer rights and requests center.



'Music Bank' producer Kwon spoke up on the issue, stating, "If it's a case that's causing problems for society or breaking the law, KBS will regulate who appears on broadcast according to a process. However, IZ*ONE are not included on KBS's list of banned people. They are not on the ban list, and this means they should at least be considered as part of the potential performer lineup for 'Music Bank'. Whether they appear depends on factors like their rank on the 'Music Bank' charts at the time of their promotions and the response of domestic and international K-pop fans."



Producer Kwon continued, "We discussed the issue internally for a while. We're well-aware of the concerns expressed by people who feel uncomfortable watching IZ*ONE promote. Since there's no proof that the individual IZ*ONE members were connected to the manipulation controversy, we judged it would be excessive to deny people who have worked so hard for their new song the opportunity to perform it even once."



