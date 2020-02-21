17

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Minhee reveals what she's been up to recently, talks about her hardships and receiving little money while promoting with Stellar

AKP STAFF

Former Stellar member Minhee recently participated in an interview with Youtube channel 'Allympic' where she talked about her life and thoughts on being in Stellar. 

Minhee stated that she's currently running a Youtube channel and is active as a streamer on AfreecaTV. She also said she's learning dance and singing so she can show off her skills again one day. Minhee relayed that the Stellar members meet often, and that "even though we met through work, we spent hard times together and became tight sisters." 

Stellar promoted for 7 years but unfortunately received little success before disbanding. It is commonly known that the members were forced into overly sexual concepts that made them uncomfortable and earned no profits. Minhee stated that she received only around "300,000 to 500,000 KRW (240 to 410 USD) which is enough to cover one meal a day. We only received this when we had a lot of events to perform at that month." 


STELLAR's SEXUAL CONCEPTS

Minhee continued, stating that she is now earning income for the first time in her life through her new jobs. When talking about her experience performing as part of Stellar, she stated "I was hurt by people cursing at us for doing a sexy concept. We were just normal 20 years olds. People think Stellar in association with that and made assumptions about us that were hurtful."

Check out the video below!

  1. Stellar
  2. Minhee
6 15,684 Share 94% Upvoted

6

K_aus694 pts 56 minutes ago 1
56 minutes ago

She was my favourite in Stellar. I’m glad all the members are out of that shit company and living their lives.

Share

1 more reply

2

Winston3,206 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

I am a bit angry that the agency didnt passed them more profits, i guess from a businessman POV, the agency must have wanted to re-coup their losses first, all those money generated from their Makestar album raising and such, and they only got so little. their last few albums were really good.

I think there are some cases where i feel an idol group is BETTER OFF, not renewing with their agency, and this is probably the case.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Seungri
Seungri reportedly confirmed to enlist next month
21 hours ago   52   22,146

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND