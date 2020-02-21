Minhee reveals what she's been up to recently, talks about her hardships and receiving little money while promoting with Stellar

Former Stellar member Minhee recently participated in an interview with Youtube channel 'Allympic' where she talked about her life and thoughts on being in Stellar.

Minhee stated that she's currently running a Youtube channel and is active as a streamer on AfreecaTV. She also said she's learning dance and singing so she can show off her skills again one day. Minhee relayed that the Stellar members meet often, and that "even though we met through work, we spent hard times together and became tight sisters."

Stellar promoted for 7 years but unfortunately received little success before disbanding. It is commonly known that the members were forced into overly sexual concepts that made them uncomfortable and earned no profits. Minhee stated that she received only around "300,000 to 500,000 KRW (240 to 410 USD) which is enough to cover one meal a day. We only received this when we had a lot of events to perform at that month."





STELLAR's SEXUAL CONCEPTS

Minhee continued, stating that she is now earning income for the first time in her life through her new jobs. When talking about her experience performing as part of Stellar, she stated "I was hurt by people cursing at us for doing a sexy concept. We were just normal 20 years olds. People think Stellar in association with that and made assumptions about us that were hurtful."

Check out the video below!