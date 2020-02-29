MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa named as endorsement model for 'Adidas' running campaign

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has been named an endorsement model for 'Adidas' new running campaign.



Hwa Sa will be featured alongside top Korean soccer player Son Heung Min and baseball star Lee Jung Ho for the sportswear brand's 'Faster Than' campaign, which centers around the message of your own sense of accomplishment instead of speed records.



Alongside the athletes, the MAMAMOO is modeling the new line of 'Ultra Boost20' running shoes for the theme of bettering yourselves through running.



Take a look at Hwa Sa's photos for the 'Adidas' campaign above and below.