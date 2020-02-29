2

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens sympathize with Gugudan's SNS manager for mistakenly sharing a personal Tweet

AKP STAFF

It looks like some time on February 29, girl group Gugudan's SNS manager made the mistake of writing personal comments on the group members' Twitter account, meant for interactions with their fans. 

On the afternoon of February 29, a random post came up on Gugudan's Twitter reading, "After the shoot ends today I need to go to the office and fetch everything I want in my portfolio... I need to hurry up and send in my resume..."

Many netizens pointed out that this particular SNS manager is likely preparing to send in resumes and apply for new jobs, leaving their current job as Gugudan's SNS manager soon. Sympathetic comments included, "Oh f*** my blood would go cold", "I can't imagine how utterly shocked they must have been after realizing they did that TT. Good luck getting a new job", "I hope that doesn't lead to them quitting early before finding another job TT", "Of all the personal tweets to post on the wrong account...", "Let's all act like we didn't see this TT", "Well, they definitely need to find a new job asap now", and more. 

The post has since been deleted from Gugudan's account. 

  1. Gugudan
3 9,446 Share 29% Upvoted

3

bartkun4,071 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago
So none of Gugudan fans thought that this might be a sad hint about group disbandment?
I mean that's typical log-in - log-out mistake so that's always a possibility.

Share

1

OpalSprings67229 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

Happens to the best of us 😅

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Watch AleXa's "Do or Die" Teaser 2
24 minutes ago   0   66

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND