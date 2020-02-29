Netizens sympathize with Gugudan's SNS manager for mistakenly sharing a personal Tweet

It looks like some time on February 29, girl group Gugudan's SNS manager made the mistake of writing personal comments on the group members' Twitter account, meant for interactions with their fans.

On the afternoon of February 29, a random post came up on Gugudan's Twitter reading, "After the shoot ends today I need to go to the office and fetch everything I want in my portfolio... I need to hurry up and send in my resume..."

Many netizens pointed out that this particular SNS manager is likely preparing to send in resumes and apply for new jobs, leaving their current job as Gugudan's SNS manager soon. Sympathetic comments included, "Oh f*** my blood would go cold", "I can't imagine how utterly shocked they must have been after realizing they did that TT. Good luck getting a new job", "I hope that doesn't lead to them quitting early before finding another job TT", "Of all the personal tweets to post on the wrong account...", "Let's all act like we didn't see this TT", "Well, they definitely need to find a new job asap now", and more.

The post has since been deleted from Gugudan's account.