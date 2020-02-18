Ong Seong Wu & Shin Ye Eun in talks to work together for new JTBC drama, 'The Probability of Going From Friends to Lovers'

Singer/actor Ong Seong Wu and rising rookie actress Shin Ye Eun may be working together in JTBC's upcoming new drama series, 'The Probability of Going From Friends to Lovers'!

According to Ong Seong Wu's label Fantagio on February 18, "Ong Seong Wu is positively considering taking up the offer for a role in JTBC's 'Probability'." Likewise, Shin Ye Eun's label NPO Entertainment also stated, "Shin Ye Eun is positively considering appearing in 'Probability'."

Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Probability' tells the story of a man and a woman who fall in and out of love with the other person at mismatched time frames, due to various misunderstandings and situations over the course of 10 years. The drama will be directed by Choi Sung Bum of 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty', and is expected to air in the latter half of 2020.

Actress Shin Ye Eun is also set to greet viewers on the small-screen through KBS2's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama, 'Welcome'.

