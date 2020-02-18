Go Kyung Pyo also in talks alongside Seohyun for JTBC drama 'Personal Life'

Actor Go Kyung Pyo, freshly discharged from his mandatory military service duties back on January 15 of this year, is in talks to make his return to the small-screen!

According to reports on February 18, Go Kyung Pyo has been offered the male lead role in JTBC's upcoming drama 'Personal Life' (working title). Earlier, it was reported that Girls' Generation member/actress Seohyun was positively considering the story's female lead role.

In response to the reports, Go Kyung Pyo's label stated, "Go Kyung Pyo is positively considering appearing in 'Personal Life'." Meanwhile, the drama is expected to tell the story of a family of con artists, as they band together to scam an entire, industrial-scale corporation.

Do you want to see Go Kyung Pyo return to acting with this new JTBC drama?