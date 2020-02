Kim Chung Ha will be coming back soon!

Her label MNH Entertainment confirmed, "Kim Chung Ha will be releasing her new album on the 29th through our label's new music project 'New.wav.'" She is the second artist in the lineup and she will be working with Armadillo, who has previously worked with Suzy and Lee Hae Ri before.

Stay tuned for more on Kim Chung Ha's comeback.