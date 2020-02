A Pink's Bomi, Lee Se Jin (from 'Produce X 101'), Dream Note's Sumin, and actor Jung Jin have been cast in a new webdrama.

The webdrama 'Oppa Will Date For You' will feature the four as best friends and show their love story. Bomi's character has had a crush on Lee Se Jin's character for a while. After her older brother passes away, his soul enters her body so she can get together with him.

The drama will start filming on the 27th.