KBS denies 'Music Bank in Dubai' has been canceled

KBS has denied 'Music Bank in Dubai' is canceled.



Despite previous reports, KBS announced in an official statement on February 28, "The cancellation of the concert has not been confirmed. However, starting next week, we have to start building the stage and setting up performance equipment. The spread of the coronavirus has not stopped, and the organizer of the concert, MAKE STAR, has proposed a postponement of the concert."



KBS continued that if one of the 150 performers experienced symptoms like a high temperature after entering Dubai, they would be forced to stop the show, adding, "MAKE STAR is currently considering a postponement."

'Music Bank in Dubai' is scheduled for March 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Stay tuned for updates.