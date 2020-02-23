6

Posted by danisurst

Justin Bieber tweets support to BTS for 'killing it' with comeback

Pop star Justin Bieber showed his support for 'his guys' BTS upon the release of their new album, 'Map of the Soul: 7.'

On February 23 KST, the singer took to his official Twitter account to tweet, "My guys from BTS out here killing it. Congrats, fellas."

This is not the first time the two acts have been vocal with their support for one another. Most recently, back in January, BTS's youngest member Jungkook shared a link to promote Justin Bieber's "Yummy" music video, and on September 1 last year, Justin Bieber celebrated Jungkook's birthday with a short message on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, BTS successfully topped charts in an impressive 83 different countries upon the release of 'Map of the Soul: 7's title track "On."

I mean I dont hate Justin Bieber....but I don't like him. But at the same I don't hate him....but I also dont like him

I'm not a fan of him but I'm happy to see many artists' support.

ATEEZ, Sechskies
Which hoobae group was Sechskies amazed by?
3 hours ago   18   15,081
