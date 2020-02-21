10

BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops iTunes album charts in 91 countries + 'ON' tops iTunes song charts in 83 countries

BTS's 4th full album 'Map of the Soul: 7' has topped iTunes top album charts in a total of 91 different countries, shortly after release!

As of February 22 at 10 AM KST, BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7' is #1 on iTunes album charts in countries including the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Russia, Singapore, Japan, Saudi Arabia, India, and more, making 91 different countries worldwide. 

Furthermore, the group's comeback title track "ON" has also topped iTunes top song charts in a total of 83 different countries including the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Russia, Japan, Egypt, etc. Various other tracks from 'Map of the Soul: 7' have also entered iTunes song charts in the top 10, such as "Filter", "Louder Than Bombs", and more. 

Finally, BTS's comeback title track "ON" was also seen topping various music charts in Korea upon release, such as Melon, FLO, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada.

Fans can catch BTS performing "ON" for the first time ever this February 24 via NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. 

So proud of our boys!! Definitely getting album of the year again. Congrats BTS!!💜

yes... for now. be patient.. it will drop by next week.

