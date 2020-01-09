36

Justin Bieber thanks BTS for promoting his new single 'Yummy'

It looks like the BTS guys and Justin Bieber are keeping their friendship up!

On January 9, BTS's Jungkook took to the group's official Twitter to share the link to Justin Bieber's newest MV, "Yummy". He added on a couple of affectionate emoticons - a thumbs up and a heart. 

Shortly afterward, Justin Bieber took note and retweeted the post, writing, "Thanks guys." The star also shared BTS's supportive post via his Instagram story. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber surprised ARMYs by wishing BTS's Jungkook a happy birthday last year. 

bright_light3,041 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I'm sorry if my comment may offend some but i hope, no i pray justin bieber isn't apart of of this album 🙏 i kind of wish jk didn't promote this trash song, it's a mediocre song and that's putting it nicely but it's his decision to promote whatever he wants

jen-love2 pts 49 minutes ago 2
49 minutes ago

Justin Bieber with pink hair and in pink hoodie.... Is this BTS influence?

