Justin Bieber thanks BTS for promoting his new single 'Yummy'

It looks like the BTS guys and Justin Bieber are keeping their friendship up!

On January 9, BTS's Jungkook took to the group's official Twitter to share the link to Justin Bieber's newest MV, "Yummy". He added on a couple of affectionate emoticons - a thumbs up and a heart.

Shortly afterward, Justin Bieber took note and retweeted the post, writing, "Thanks guys." The star also shared BTS's supportive post via his Instagram story. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber surprised ARMYs by wishing BTS's Jungkook a happy birthday last year.

