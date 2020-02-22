10

UnionWave Entertainment reveals update on upcoming multiracial girl group

UnionWave Entertainment has revealed a new update on the label's upcoming multiracial girl group.

The Swiss label, which recently opened an office in South Korea, previously revealed teaser images of the as-yet unnamed girl group expected to make a Korean debut this year. On February 22, UnionWave updated fans on Instagram with the group photo below along with the message, "Members are training hard for their upcoming debut! First covers will follow soon."

As previously reported, the group includes Miriam from Italy, Nia from Spain, Najeong from Hong Kong, and Gyeongmin and Chaerin, who are Korean.

Take a look at the full update post below.

yaja-yaha86 pts 38 seconds ago 0
So is this Kpop?
I mean it's not a Korean label...
It only has two Korean members...
What elements would their music have to contain for it to be considered Kpop?
Apart from the language being Korean...
There are a lot of artists that will put out one of their English language songs in another language & that doesn't necessarily mean that the song changes genres...
So, they are just a group then, right? Not Kpop?

