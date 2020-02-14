Netizens petition IZ*ONE's comeback stage on 'Music Bank'

During the February 14 broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank', the show aired a preview for project group IZ*ONE's comeback stage next week.

Shortly afterward, some netizens raised voices of protest against the group's comeback stage on the music show, starting a formal petition via KBS's official viewer rights and requests center. As of February 15, the petition has approximately 3,685 signatures.

Furthermore, various netizens have also decided to raise their voices by calling KBS's viewer rights and requests center, filing their complaints. Meanwhile, among the three major broadcasting stations, KBS is a broadcasting station affiliated under Korea's government.

Some netizen comments included, "I never got back the money I spent on paid voting and the trials aren't over so how can they come out on KBS", "Maybe they bribed KBS too", "Has the government broadcasting station gone crazy", "What's worse is that they banned X1's appearances before but now IZ*ONE can come on as they please?", "This is ridiculous, they've basically been found guilty of manipulation", "Even if individually, the IZ*ONE members aren't really at fault, for the sake of protesting broadcast manipulation this shouldn't be allowed", etc.

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE are set to return this February 17 at 6 PM KST with their 1st full album, 'BLOOM*IZ'.

