IZ*ONE is reportedly coming back on February 17th.

According to insiders, IZ*ONE has confirmed their comeback date for February 17th. The song will be the song they were originally going to be coming back with before PD Ahn Joon Young admitted that 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' were rigged.

While X1 has disbanded, IZ*ONE decided to continue with support from the fans. Stay tuned for "Fiesta" on February 17th.