Yan An will not be participating in Pentagon's 1st album promotions

Pentagon's Yan An will not be joining them for their first album promotions. 

 

Cube Entertainment said, "Yan An halted promotions last July due to his health issues. He will not be included in Pentagon's first album that will be released on February 12th. As it was Pentagon's first album, we know that fans were waiting a full group comeback, so we are sorry as a label that we are bringing disappointing news. Please show a lot of interest to Pentagon, who will be promoting as an 8-member group for their first full album."

What do you think is happening with Yan An?

