Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Zico's 'Any Song' takes home a perfect all-kill

Block B member/solo artist Zico's newest single "Any Song" has just achieved a perfect all-kill on domestic music charts, as of January 17 at approximately 12:30 PM KST!

Topping various domestic music charts for the past 5 days straight, Zico's "Any Song" is currently #1 on a total of 9 major realtime music charts including Melon, Genie, BugsOlleh Music, FLO, Soribada, and more! In addition, the single is #1 on all 5 major domestic daily charts - Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and FLO - placing it at #1 on both the realtime and weekly iChart!

Furthermore, as of January 17 at approximately 12 PM KST, "Any Song" has achieved a total of 16 "roof kicks" on Melon's realtime chart, recording over 980,000 listeners in the past 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, Zico's "Any Song" is garnering massive attention via SNS for the ongoing #AnySongChallenge, with stars like Lee Hyori, Crush, Park Shin Hye, Kang Han Na, Tiffany Young, and more recently uploading their versions. 

Have you recorded your version of the #AnySongChallenge yet?

That's awesome

Well done! 🎉🎊👏👏👏

