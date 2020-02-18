2

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Netizens rave over Kim Tae Hee's beauty after she announces her return to the small screen

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
10ASIA

Netizens have been raving over Kim Tae Hee's beauty after she appeared at a press conference on February 18 for her new tvN drama 'Hi Bye, Mama'

The famous actress is making her return to the small screen for the first time in 5 years and netizens have been commenting on her top tier visuals, stating: 

"No one can beat Kim Tae Hee in looks."

"Beauty number one."

"She's still beautiful after all those years."

The actress has since been continuing to make headlines for her beauty. What do you think? 

  1. Kim Tae Hee
0 531 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKPINK, Jennie
BLACKPINK taking over telecommunications
11 hours ago   13   14,143
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE - Fiesta - all members MPD FanCams
9 hours ago   1   755

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND