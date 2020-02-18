Netizens rave over Kim Tae Hee's beauty after she announces her return to the small screen

﻿ ﻿ 10ASIA

Netizens have been raving over Kim Tae Hee's beauty after she appeared at a press conference on February 18 for her new tvN drama 'Hi Bye, Mama'.

The famous actress is making her return to the small screen for the first time in 5 years and netizens have been commenting on her top tier visuals, stating:

"No one can beat Kim Tae Hee in looks."

"Beauty number one."

"She's still beautiful after all those years."

The actress has since been continuing to make headlines for her beauty. What do you think?