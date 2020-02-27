Heo Ji Woong makes a statement against churches who are forcing people to gather and disregarding Coronavirus concerns

Writer Heo Ji Woong has made a strong statement against churches (Shincheonji Church of Jesus) in Korea who are forcing their followers to continue gathering to worship despite the Coronavirus outbreak fears.

He made a post on February 27th that reads as follows: "There is a church (Shincheonji Church of Jesus) that is selling the name of their God by being reckless in their actions, regardless of the negative impact it has on the collective community. There is also a church putting their city in danger by saying they are holding a service on a large scale. God, please forgive those people. May they not be happy when this crisis is over by thinking that their prayers were answered. They don't know what kind of actions they're doing. Please give this country peace and give them shame. "





Some cults in Korea such as the Shincheonji Church of Jesus are continuing to ignore the severity of the outbreak and are hiding the fact they have the virus and continuing to hold public gatherings despite warnings from officials.