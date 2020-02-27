27

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Suga donates over $82,000 to his hometown Daegu to aid Coronavirus prevention

BTS's Suga showed his generous heart by donating over 100 million KRW ($82,000) to his hometown of Daegu to aid with Coronavirus prevention efforts. 

Media reports state that Suga wanted to help those affected by the outbreak in his hometown and "wanted to repay the love of his fans" through his donation.  Suga was born in Daegu on March 9, 1993, and attended Taejeon Elementary School and Gwaneum Middle School in Daegu. His rapper name is Agust D which stands for Daegu Town Suga, the underground rap crew he was a part of before joining BTS.

Daegu has been especially hit hard by the outbreak, and Suga's affection for his hometown which he grew up in touched many hearts. 

chimmycooky318 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

A gem. We must protect this dumpling at all costs 😊

bright_light3,227 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

He's a kindhearted and thoughtful man and as we all know this isn't the first time he's given back, he's done great deeds many times throughout his career even before his debut and will continue to do so in the future. I love him so much. Hoping korea overcomes this soon

