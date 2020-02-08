Gugudan's Kim Se Jung volunteers with her fans to help people stay warm

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung volunteered with her fans to help people stay warm.



Back on December 28 of 2019, the idol star visited a neighborhood in Seoul with her fans to help the underprivileged stay warm. The team delivered 2,400 briquettes of coal to 12 families that day.

On February 8, Kim Se Jung posted pictures from the event on her Instagram. She wrote, "I volunteered to deliver coal briquettes. At first, I was excited but it was really heavy when I started. Nothing is easy in this world." She continued in her second post, "We all worked really hard and at last, we were finally done. We ate delicious food together afterward." In her last post she wrote, "Thank you danjjaks. Should we do this again this year?"

The group's official social media account also shared the pictures, which can be found here. Check out her posts below!





