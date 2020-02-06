Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for January 26 to February 1

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from January 26 to February 1 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 57,245,306 Points

2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 36,358,834 Points

3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 31,273,764 Points

4. IU - "Blueming" - 26,882,845 Points

5. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 24,378,122 Points

6. Noel - "Late Night" - 23,323,004 Points

7. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 21,270,810 Points

8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 20,592,978 Points

9. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 20,180,902 Points

10. BTS - "Black Swan" - 18,995,922 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Super Junior - 'TIMELESS'

2. Sechskies - 'ALL FOR YOU'

3. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EPILOGUE _ Action To Answer'

4. Golden Child - 'Without You'



5. SF9 - 'FIRST COLLECTION'



6. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival Finale'



7. TWICE - 'Feel Special'



8. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'



9. B.O.Y - 'Phase One_ YOU'



10. Im Hyun Sik - 'RENDEZ-VOUS + LIVE ALBUM (LP)'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"



7. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

8. Changmo - "METEOR"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Paul Kim - "Farewell"



Source: Gaon

