BTS's Jimin showcases his beautiful voice by singing the Korean national anthem on the 'Zach Sang Show'

BTS recently appeared on the 'Zach Sang Show' where Jimin attracted attention for singing the Korean national anthem.

The members appeared on the American radio show on February 4 and answered questions about the group's upcoming album 'MAP OF THE SOUL:7' and their upcoming tours and activities. Jimin was spotted singing the first line of the Korean national anthem just as the interview was about to start and many netizens took note of his beautiful and light singing voice. Zach Sang even encouraged Jimin to keep seeing, saying "keep going, keep going".





Check out the interview below!