Park Seo Joon may be in his thirties but his youthful looks could fool you into thinking he was still in high school!

Recent shots of the popular actor in a school uniform while filming the popular drama 'Itaewon Class' have been circulating the internet and making their way into articles. Park Seo Joon is seen sporting a messenger bag and Converse Chuck Taylors, pulling off a very realistic look for a typical high school student.

Check out more pictures below!