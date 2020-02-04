EXID's Solji terminates her contract with Banana Culture

According to media outlet reports on February 5, EXID member Solji has ultimately decided to terminate her contract with Banana Culture.

Back in May of 2019, Solji renewed her contract with Banana Culture in order to seek out more opportunities as a solo artist. However, since then, Solji has yet to fulfill any major solo promotions outside of OST releases as well as content via YouTube. It seems that Solji will now be searching for a new agency to take more definite steps forward in her career as a soloist.

Meanwhile, Solji's fellow EXID member Hyerin also chose to terminate her contract with Banana Culture back on January 15. As a result, the only remaining EXID member under Banana Culture is LE. Best of luck to Solji in her future endeavors.

