22

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

EXID's Solji terminates her contract with Banana Culture

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on February 5, EXID member Solji has ultimately decided to terminate her contract with Banana Culture

Back in May of 2019, Solji renewed her contract with Banana Culture in order to seek out more opportunities as a solo artist. However, since then, Solji has yet to fulfill any major solo promotions outside of OST releases as well as content via YouTube. It seems that Solji will now be searching for a new agency to take more definite steps forward in her career as a soloist. 

Meanwhile, Solji's fellow EXID member Hyerin also chose to terminate her contract with Banana Culture back on January 15. As a result, the only remaining EXID member under Banana Culture is LE. Best of luck to Solji in her future endeavors. 

  1. EXID
  2. Solji
5 10,643 Share 100% Upvoted

3

Pendragonx900 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

wow.. Didn't realize their contracts from last year were so short
Share

2

Anubis33562,600 pts 46 minutes ago 2
46 minutes ago

LE is probably going to leave and Search a rap/hip hop label..

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Wooshin, Kim Woo Seok
Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok to debut solo
2 hours ago   2   2,025

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND