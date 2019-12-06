Veteran singer Kim Gun Mo to take legal action against YouTube channel alleging sexual assault

Veteran singer Kim Gun Mo is taking legal action against YouTube channel 'Garo Sero Institute' that made claims of sexual assault.



Soon after the news of Kim Gun Mo's upcoming wedding, the singer is facing sexual assault allegations. On December 6, his label announced, "The suspicions of sexual assault made by Garo Sero Institute are untrue. We'll be consulting a lawyer about taking legal action for spreading false rumors and defamation of character."



Previously, lawyer Kang Yong Suk and former reporter Kim Yong Ho alleged Kim Gun Mo's sexual assault suspicions on the YouTube channel, and they cited their source as an anonymous woman 'A.' According to their allegations, 'A' was an employee at an entertainment bar in Seoul, and she alleged Kim Gun Mo sexually assaulted her on the day she met him at the bar. Kang and Kim stated, "Kim Gun Mo arrived alone at 1AM in a Batman t-shirt. He didn't drink liquor, but ordered soju to drink. The victim drew a plan of the bar's interior and said Kim Gun Mo was in room 9."



They continued, "The victim was the 8th woman to enter the room Kim Gun Mo was in, but he told all the other women to leave and told the waiter not to let anyone else in. He then requested the victim come into the bathroom, which was attached to the room in a separate area. He then forced her to commit oral sex. He then put her on the sofa and started sexually assaulting her."



Kang and Kim further explained, "We asked her why she didn't scream for help, and she said there were 17 rooms, and no one would hear her. It was important for us to verify the truth, so we secured a lot of evidence. It's obvious what Kim Gun Mo's side will respond, so we can't reveal evidence on broadcast."



According to the lawyer and former reporter, an official complaint will be filed on December 9 KST. Stay tuned for updates.