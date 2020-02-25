5

Former Rainz member Hong Eun Ki reveals 'Undefinable: Love' comeback schedule

Former Rainz member Hong Eun Ki revealed his comeback schedule for 'Undefinable: Love'.

Hong Eun Ki is dropping his first mini album on March 16 KST, but before then, fans can expect concept photos starting on February 26. This marks his first comeback following his debut single "Blow" in July of last year.

Stay tuned for updates on Hong Eun Ki's comeback!

Good luck, Eunki.

