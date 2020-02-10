Dream Catcher members stun in ethereal 'L' version teasers for 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' comeback

Dream Catcher is only getting closer to making their latest comeback!

On February 10 KST, the group unveiled a new batch of concept teasers for their first full-length album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language.'

For the latest set of teasers, referred to as the 'L' version, the members are surrounded by dreamlike purples, silvers, pinks, and blues, as they pose with equally mysterious and captivating expressions on their faces.

Meanwhile, 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' is set for release on February 18 at 6 PM. The members will be promoting as six for the comeback, as Chinese member Handong currently has overseas commitments.



Check out the images below!