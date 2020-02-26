DPR Live drops track list for upcoming album 'I.A.O.T?'

DPR Live has dropped the track list for his upcoming album 'I.A.O.T?'.



The rapper and singer is releasing an EP album on March 20 KST, but before then, he's giving fans a preview of the track list. His Instagram post below also reveals that no one is featuring in the 11-track album with every song only featuring DPR Live himself.



Stay tuned for updates on DPR Live's comeback.