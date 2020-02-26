EXO's Xiumin tops list of idols with most unique habits on 'TMI News'

EXO's Xiumin has topped the list of idols with the most unique habits on 'TMI News'.



The February 26th episode of 'TMI News' featured idol stars with unique habits, and Xiumin ranked in at #1 for his tendency to mirror his hands. According to the show, fans noticed that the EXO member can't help but do with one hand what he does with the other, and though he'd like to fix the habit, EXO-L are against it.



Others on the list are BTS's Jungkook in 2nd, Block B's Park Kyung in 3rd, MAMAMOO's Whee In in 4th, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung in 5th, NCT's Mark in 6th, and Red Velvet's Irene in 7th.



Check out the 'TMI News' clips above and below!



