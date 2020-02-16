D1CE announces official fandom name 'Don1y'

Boy group D1CE has announced their official fandom's name!

On February 16 KST, to commemorate 200 days since their debut, the group took to their Twitter account to reveal that their fans are officially to be referred to as 'Don1y.' According to the tweet, the fandom name is read as 'D-Only,' playing off the term 'one and only' and expressing their uniquely precious existence in D1CE's life.

Meanwhile, D1CE also shared a few images of them both with the official fan name and large golden '200' balloons.