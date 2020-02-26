Comedian Yoo Sang Moo makes people laugh after becoming the victim of his wife's photoshopping

Korea may be struggling with the Coronavirus, but comedian Yoo Sang Moo is making sure that laughter can still be found in hard times with his hilarious selfies with his wife Kim Yeon Ji.

Unfortunately for Yoo Sang Moo, his face became the victim of his wife's photoshopping skills, leading to some hilarious results on her Instagram page.

The pictures became suddenly viral after being uploaded on a popular Facebook page, and netizens are wittily commenting saying:

"I think you look better now with these changes HAHA."

"Please make this a series."

"I just broke up with my boyfriend and this was healing for me."

What do you think of these pictures?