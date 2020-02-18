4

Comedian Park Sung Kwang to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend this spring

AKP STAFF

Comedian Park Sung Kwang will be getting married this spring!

On February 18, Park Sung Kwang's label SM C&C relayed in an official statement, "On May 2, Park Sung Kwang will be making a lifelong promise with his beloved. His fiancée is a non-celebrity 7-years younger than Park Sung Kwang, and the two have been acquainted with each other for a long time. They began officially dating some time last fall, and now, they've promised marriage on the basis trust and love toward each other." 

The wedding ceremony will take place privately with only close family and friends present. Congratulations to the couple!

cupidkyumi966
8 minutes ago

Aw congratulations! I love hearing about wedding news.

