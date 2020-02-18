Stray Kids to participate in opening + ending OST for upcoming animation 'Tower of God' in Korean, Japanese, & English

8

Stray Kids will be partnering up with Naver's upcoming global animation franchise 'Tower of God' for both its opening and ending OSTs!

Previously, Naver's ongoing webtoon 'Tower of God' by writer/artist SIU garnered attention as it was announced that the popular Korean series would be reborn into an animation, set to premiere globally in Korea, Japan, and the United States simultaneously this spring. 

Now, it's been reported that Stray Kids will be lending their voices for the animation version of 'Tower of God' by singing both the opening and ending themes, in Korean, Japanese, and in English. Stray Kids members Bang Chan and Lee Know are both fans of the 'Tower of God' series, and shared their excitement at being able to participate in the OSTs in three different languages. 

Meanwhile, Stray Kids are also currently gearing up for their official debut in Japan, set for March 18. Naver's animated series 'Tower of God' is expected to premiere globally some time in April of 2020. 

