KARD's female subunit consisting of Somin and Jiwoo showed that they are the definition of power and charisma in their dance performance video for their track "Enemy".

The girls definitely brought some heat to the set as they showed off their dance moves and smoldering facials as the cameras rolled. KARD recently released their album 'Red Moon' and are currently promoting. Check out the video above! What do you think of this unique concept?