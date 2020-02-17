BTS's j-hope takes over a whopping 9 out of the top 10 trends worldwide for his birthday

BTS's j-hope has taken over a whopping 9 out of the top 10 trends worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday.

The global superstar is being congratulated by fans all over the world using hashtags: #HappyBirthdayJhope, #Hobi, #OurRemedyJhope, #Jhopebirthday, #제이홉_너하나로_다_위로가_된다는걸, #HopeAlwaysHere, #Jung Hoseok, #HappyHopeTime, #HAPPYJHOPEDAY, #ILOVEJHOPE, #하나뿐인_Jhope_하나뿐인_너 (You're the only one Jhope), #LightOfHopeDay. #WithJhopeOnTheSide, #JHOPE_IS_MY_EGO, #JHopeOurSunshine, and #HOSEOKDAY.





Fans have been congratulating him saying:

Happy birthday to our sunshine thanks for always bringing such a positive energy wherever you are. Love you sooo much ❤️ #HappyBirthdayJhope

pic.twitter.com/431VNjQ2Xm — ⁷ (@ajosaio) February 17, 2020

I can't believe you turn 26 today. We always enjoy your bright personality & the love you bring to everyone. You're a beam of light and positivity to us in the darkness moments of our lives. Happy Birthday to our angel, our hope, our Hobi! We love you! 💜#HappyBirthdayJhope pic.twitter.com/hHCsPTpmdO — BTS WORLDWIDE⁷ 🌐 (@bts_worldwide) February 17, 2020

Happy birthday to j-hope!