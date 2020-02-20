Crush drops post-apocalyptic 'Digital Lover' MV

Crush has dropped his dark music video for "Digital Lover".



The MV follows Crush as he delves into a post-apocalyptic, video game world, playing a worn-down character. "Digital Lover" is a project single made in partnership with Korea's Hyundai Card service, and the lyrics are themed around loneliness.



Watch Crush's "Digital Lover" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.