9-member boy group D-Crunch will be starting fresh in 2020, under a new agency!

On February 5, entertainment label Ai Grand Korea revealed that they recently signed an exclusive contract with D-Crunch, which consist of members Hyunuk, Hyunho, O.V, Minhyuk, Hyunwoo, Hyunoh, Chanyoung, Jungseung, and Dylan.

Meanwhile, the rookie boy group debuted back in 2018 with their 1st single album '0806' under All-S Company. Stay tuned for updates on D-Crunch's comeback in 2020!