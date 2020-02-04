10

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Running Man's main PD Jung Chul Min to depart from the program after 10 years

AKP STAFF

On February 5, SBS confirmed with various media outlets that main PD Jung Chul Min of 'Running Man' will be departing from the program after 10 years. 

SBS stated, "Jung Chul Min PD will be carrying out his final filming on February 18. Choi Bo Pil PD will be taking over as the main PD from there on." 

Jung Chul Min PD has worked on 'Running Man' ever since he first joined SBS in 2010. He was chosen as the program's main PD in 2017, leading the show until now. According to reports, Jung Chul Min PD is looking to take some time off after parting ways with 'Running Man'. 

Are you anticipating some new changes on 'Running Man'?

  1. misc.
2 11,564 Share 91% Upvoted

-1

tsungjh11 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

So many PD left RM. PD Dongwan in Workman now, PD Hyuk worked for Buster & We Play. Watched weplay after recommended on youtube.

Share

-1

Nicole33593,545 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Don’t let the door hit you in the butt, dude. He should have quit after he screwed over Jihyo and Jongkook.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Wooshin, Kim Woo Seok
Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok to debut solo
2 hours ago   2   2,025

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND