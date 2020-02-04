'Running Man's main PD Jung Chul Min to depart from the program after 10 years

On February 5, SBS confirmed with various media outlets that main PD Jung Chul Min of 'Running Man' will be departing from the program after 10 years.

SBS stated, "Jung Chul Min PD will be carrying out his final filming on February 18. Choi Bo Pil PD will be taking over as the main PD from there on."

Jung Chul Min PD has worked on 'Running Man' ever since he first joined SBS in 2010. He was chosen as the program's main PD in 2017, leading the show until now. According to reports, Jung Chul Min PD is looking to take some time off after parting ways with 'Running Man'.



Are you anticipating some new changes on 'Running Man'?