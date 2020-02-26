BoA says she would not have been a success had she debuted now

BoA expressed that she would not have been a success had she debuted now.



She continued her conversation with Lee Dong Wook on the February 26th episode of 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', and they discussed her most memorable moment. BoA looked back on the first time she ranked on Japan's Oricon music chart, revealing she was taking a qualification exam in South Korea at the time.



At this point in her career, BoA revealed she's attempting to challenge herself with new music as well as making music she's interested in, and she expressed she doesn't feel she would have succeeded had she debuted now.

