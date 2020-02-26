'Dr. Romantic 2' cast to skip out on reward vacation in midst of coronavirus outbreak

The cast of SBS' 'Dr. Romantic 2' are skipping out on their reward vacation in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



'Dr. Romantic 2' previously recorded an all-time high viewership rating for the drama, and it was reported the cast and crew of 'Dr. Romantic 2' were gifted a reward vacation for their hard work. They were due to head to Saipan for 4 days on February 27, but with concerns mounting about the coronavirus, none of the actors will be attending.



Producers stated, "The staff will go carefully while making sure to take extra care to assure their safety," referring to the staff members who are still traveling.



'Dr. Romantic 2' aired its finale on February 25.

