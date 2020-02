ITZY's Chaeryeong has revealed teaser images for 'IT'Z ME'!



In the latest teaser images, Chaeryeong stands out in black and white against orange and in denim. 'IT'Z ME' featuring title track "Wannabe" is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.



How do you like ITZY's 'IT'Z ME' concept so far?