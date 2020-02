BLACKPINK's Rose was spotted at Paris Fashion Week on February 25th for the YSL fashion show.

The star managed to snap a cute moment with actress Cara Delevingne at the afterparty and the two definitely look cute and friendly with each other!

She was greeted with loud cheers at the show from BLINKs who were excited to see her as well.

the screams for her 😭 it's what she deserves#RoséEnSaintLaurent pic.twitter.com/VVt93BSywS — rosé loops (@roseyloops) February 25, 2020

Rose has been referred to as the muse of YSL, and previously attended their shows and participated in shoots.