Big Hit Entertainment chooses underwriters for their upcoming IPO, valuation could be as high as 6 trillion KRW (5 billion USD)

Big Hit Entertainment has selected the underwriters for their initial public offering (IPO).

They selected three companies: NH Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities, and JP Morgan, among the five companies that participated in the competitive bidding.

Big Hit held a company briefing earlier this month and announced aggregate sales in 2019, amounted to 587 billion KRW (483 million USD), which was up 95% YoY (compared to 2018). In addition to music sales, the company's operating profit also grew to 17.9 Billion KRW (15 million USD) as sales grew through income from BTS performances, IP (intellectual property) rights, and platform businesses which shows a diversification in their revenue streams.

With stable earnings, some investors are very bullish. After hearing rumors of Big Hit going public, some estimated the enterprise valuation to reach 3 to 4 trillion KRW (2.5 to 3.3 Billion USD), however, they are even some people expecting the value to go up to 6 trillion KRW (5 billion USD). After going public, Big Hit is expected to be worth more than three times of the Big 3 companies. As of this writing, the market caps of the Big 3 are: JYP (816.4 Billion KRW / 673 Million USD), SM (728.03 Billion KRW / 600 Million USD), and YG (578 Billion KRW / 476.5 Million)