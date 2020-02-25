BTS take over NYC subways, serve sandwiches, & put on a historic performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

On the February 24 episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', BTS joined host Jimmy Fallon for a wild, mind-blowing ride throughout New York City!

First up on the crew's agenda was literally taking over New York City's famed subways, as BTS joined Jimmy Fallon for a round of questions about their new album, curious questions sent in from fans, and even some 'Subway Olympics'!

Next, Jimmy Fallon took the BTS boys to the famous 'Katz's Deli', where the K-Pop idols got a chance to work part-time as sandwich servers!

Finally, for the grand finale, BTS brought the fiery performance of their comeback title track "ON" to New York City's Grand Central Terminal, where they showcased the live stage version for the first time ever in a very historic moment!

After tuning in and reliving each of the moments from the latest 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', make sure to also visit the show's official Twitter for all of the best GIFs, recap photos, etc!