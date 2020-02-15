Anchorwoman talks about not wearing a bra on air

MBC's anchorwoman Im Hyun Ju talked about not wearing a bra on air.



On February 14, announcer Im Hyun Ju shared her thoughts about going braless on her Instagram. Below is the full translation of her Instagram post.

"#

Finally, it's 'no bra day'. Without even realizing, I was reaching for my bra after I got out of the shower. 'Huh...' Habits are scary. Right before I left my house, I was thinking 'Well maybe I should spare a bra just in case.' Saying goodbye to my bra, which I never had a day without it since I was in grade school, at least for today.





It felt weird when I was driving. It feels like I'm home! I'm going to work without my bra! I carefully picked out my outfit for the day last night. From the outside, with my blazer on top of the shirts, no one can really tell. But I would have to be careful not to expose my nipples.





A lot of women want to go braless but are hesitant because of the social construct surrounding women's nipples. Anyone can feel awkward as it is not a usual thing to do, but we have witnessed many cases that groundlessly criticize women going braless. 'promiscuous, provocative, indecent, risque, selfish,...' I'm about to go on air, live, without my bra.



#

'Live This Morning'. Fellow women guests were more welcoming after realizing that I was braless that day. They were astonished that something they have never thought of was actually happening. They were living vicariously through me.





I had a dark-colored outfit so no one could really tell whether I had a bra on or not. I was able to focus on my work as usual. Just in case, I looked up the online bulletin board. Nothing. 'I guess I could go braless some time to time?' It was a refreshing experience and discovery.





But I can't unthink some viewers would focus on my chest area if they knew I was braless. Some of the staff were acting awkwardly when I revealed that I wasn't wearing a bra.



#

After the broadcast, I visited a photo studio to celebrate 'no bra day'. I wanted to shoot without being conscious of others.





At first, I had a long white scarf over me. I was able to take it off as I got more comfortable later. No bra, in a body con dress. And my smile. I love this.



I could feel my self being less conscious of others as I got more comfortable in my skin. There were both women and men in the studio but I was walking around comfortably. 'Who cares if it shows.'





#

As we further went into the series, there was a noticeable change among the male staff. They treated the bra as they would to other articles of clothing.

A male PD shared he did not know bras had a wire in it, and thus he was unaware of the fact that many women feel uncomfortable wearing a bra because of the wire. Understanding brings peace.





So if there is any man out there writing sexually harassing comments under the no bra articles, I strongly suggest you should wear a bra for yourself, for a day, on a hot summer day."



In related news, MBC covered no bra movement in its new docuseries 'Series M', on February 13.

