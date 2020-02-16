Ahn Jae Hyun's agency HB Entertainment claims there is 'nothing to say' about latest Instagram post



Ahn Jae Hyun's agency HB Entertainment has refrained from responding to the actor's deleted Instagram post.

On February 15, Ahn Jae Hyun worried fans as he posted an ominous message on Instagram, which he deleted later on that same day. To this event, media outlets contacted HB Entertainment with hopes to check on the actor's current situation.

However, the entertainment company simply responded: "These are the actor's personal affairs, so there is nothing to say about the issue."

Currently, fans are expressing their best wishes for Ahn Jae Hyun's well-being.