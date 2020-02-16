9

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Ahn Jae Hyun's agency HB Entertainment claims there is 'nothing to say' about latest Instagram post

Ahn Jae Hyun's agency HB Entertainment has refrained from responding to the actor's deleted Instagram post.

On February 15, Ahn Jae Hyun worried fans as he posted an ominous message on Instagram, which he deleted later on that same day. To this event, media outlets contacted HB Entertainment with hopes to check on the actor's current situation.

However, the entertainment company simply responded: "These are the actor's personal affairs, so there is nothing to say about the issue." 

Currently, fans are expressing their best wishes for Ahn Jae Hyun's well-being. 

marast229 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I hope that his last post was about his hair..

americangirl-185 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

After being married to that insane sociopath, I can understand how he would be stressed. I can only imagine how he curses the day he met the witch.

